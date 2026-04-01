KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The government has strongly denied a Bloomberg report alleging that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had instructed a special committee to delay the disclosure of findings into the shareholding investigation involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said that following the tabling of the Special Investigation Committee’s findings at the Cabinet meeting on March 11, proceedings related to the matter had commenced under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“These proceedings are subject to established processes and procedures and any further developments will be announced from time to time,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shamsul Azri added that the Attorney General’s Chambers will take further action against Bloomberg over the allegation.

Yesterday, the foreign news agency reported that there had been interference in the timeline of the disclosure of the investigation into Azam Baki’s shareholding. — Bernama