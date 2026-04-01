KUANTAN, April 1 — Police are tracking down four men to assist in investigations into a machete attack that left a man seriously injured at a shop in Jalan Besar Mengkuang, Triang, Bera.

Bera police chief Supt Zulkiflee Nazir said police received information on the incident involving the 35-year-old victim at 12.46 am yesterday.

“The incident, believed to have occurred at about 9 pm last Sunday, left the victim seriously injured and he was taken to Temerloh Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the suspects, aged between 27 and 39, are believed to have fled the scene in a car after the incident.

Zulkiflee said all the suspects have prior records involving criminal and drug-related offences, and the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information to contact the investigating officer Insp Muhamad Zulhilmi Ishak at 014-2250306 or the Bera district police headquarters (IPD) at 09-250 8222. — Bernama