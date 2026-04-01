KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Malaysia’s economy remains resilient despite rising global uncertainties, with the government widening its “Plan B” measures to ensure continued stability and growth, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said strong economic fundamentals, supported by policy clarity, political stability and institutional coordination, continue to position Malaysia as an attractive investment destination.

“There is clear economic resilience… (and Malaysia) being an attractive (destination) for investment, therefore, we chart a programme that can prepare the economy for growth. In the region, we can sustain this sort of position due to, of course, strong coordination between key institutions, including the central bank and the Treasury, as well as consistent economic management,” he said during the Ilmuan Malaysia Madani Siri 9 Forum here yesterday.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, moderated the forum, which was joined by the Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour and World Bank lead economist for Malaysia Apurva Sanghi.

At the same time, Anwar said the government is taking proactive steps to address emerging global risks, including geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which are adding complexity to the external environment. “We are now entering a somewhat uncharted territory, new challenges,” he added.

He said that recognising emerging issues early allowed the government to respond more effectively and ensure appropriate measures are taken. “That means we do acknowledge there’s a problem… and therefore we have to then alert the people,” he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government is adopting a measured approach in managing the situation, noting that any resolution to global tensions may take time to translate into normal economic conditions. “Even if it is resolved tomorrow, it will take a month before we are operationalised,” he said.

He said ongoing engagement with ministries, agencies, the private sector and international partners will remain key in ensuring Malaysia is well-positioned to navigate external headwinds while sustaining its growth trajectory.

Anwar also called for a collective national effort to support economic policies and maintain stability amid global challenges, stressing the importance of focusing on economic priorities. — Bernama