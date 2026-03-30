KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to chair the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting tomorrow to discuss strategies to address the impact of the geopolitical conflict in West Asia on the country’s food security.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Chan Foong Hin hopes the discussions will provide relief to agricultural industry players, particularly in the fisheries and crop cultivation sectors, which are currently facing major challenges due to current developments.

Chan said the geopolitical conflict in West Asia is not merely a regional issue but has sparked a global chain reaction, including an energy crisis and a surge in oil prices, putting direct pressure on the economies of countries in Asia.

“The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is a clear indication that stability of the world’s fuel supply can no longer be taken for granted. Its implications are also felt in the food supply chain, which ultimately affects people’s cost of living.

“Although our country is still resilient towards this global crisis, we cannot be complacent. The government remains committed to being prepared by taking proactive measures to face any eventuality, including the worst-case scenario,” he posted on Facebook.

Earlier, Chan attended a briefing session on the presentation of the MTEN paper to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, which focused on the current state of the nation’s food supply and measures needed to strengthen mitigation efforts. — Bernama