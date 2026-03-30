KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, was fined RM4,000 in default four months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today after being found guilty of publishing seditious content deemed to incite hatred against the King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, two years ago.

Judge Norma Ismail handed down the sentence after ruling that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt at the end of its case.

On May 2, 2024, the former Umno Youth executive council member claimed trial for publishing seditious material on his Twitter (now X) account in relation to an issue involving the owner of KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd meeting Sultan Ibrahim.

He was accused of committing the offence at a condominium in Bukit Bintang here at noon on April 29, 2024, under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000, jail term of up to three years, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman urged the court to impose a commensurate sentence, citing the accused’s background as a former police officer who should have had a better understanding of the law.

“He was aware of the consequences of his actions in inciting hatred against His Majesty the King on Twitter. He is not a young offender and, given his background, possesses legal knowledge but chose to publish such content on social media.

“The law is enacted to preserve public order. The post contained offensive and insulting remarks against His Majesty, and a fine alone would be insufficient as it does not reflect the seriousness of the offence,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali appealed for a lighter sentence, noting that his client is a father of five and has a youngest child with autism who requires a male guardian at home.

“I also urge the court to consider that throughout the trial, my client has cooperated fully and has never failed to report to the police station monthly. He has no prior convictions for sedition, although he has two unrelated cases. This is his first offence under the Sedition Act, and I request consistency in sentencing,” he said.

After the proceedings, Muhammad Rafique told reporters that the defence would file an appeal against the decision soon. — Bernama