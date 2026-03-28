ALOR GAJAH, March 28 — Water levels at three dams in Melaka have dropped between 10 and 30 per cent due to hot weather and lack of rain recently.

State Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer, however, said that the water level remains at a normal reading and, so far, the water supply is expected to be sufficient for the state until April.

“Based on the report received, the Durian Tunggal Dam is at about 70 per cent level, the Jus Dam (about 60 per cent) and the Asahan Dam (about 90 per cent).

“Based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) report, high rainfall is expected in the interior of the west coast, covering water catchment areas in this state,” he told reporters after the Ayer Limau state assembly ‘Aidilfitri Melaka Sayang Rakyat’ event here last night.

He added that, so far, various initiatives had been implemented to ensure the state's water supply is not affected if the hot weather continues and there is no rainfall in the near future, including pumping water from Sungai Gerisik, Johor, to be channelled to the Merlimau water plant.

In addition, several retention ponds in the state have also been activated to channel water to the dam areas, if necessary.

Three days ago, Bernama reported that MetMalaysia said that the hot weather phenomenon currently affecting the country is expected to continue until the beginning of the Southwest Monsoon (MBD) in June, following drier atmospheric conditions and lower rainfall.

Earlier, Hameed said over 10,000 people attended the Aidilfitri event, which ran from 5pm until midnight.

Hameed, who is the Ayer Limau state assemblyman, said visitors to the open house were treated to over 30 types of food, including satay, chicken rendang, tomato rice, ayam golek and prawn rendang.

Also present were the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, his wife Toh Puan Asmah Abd Rahman, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and his wife Datin Seri Zuriyah Ab Aziz. — Bernama