KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Padi farmers have welcomed the government’s decision to maintain input subsidies and cash assistance, describing them as crucial amid rising global agricultural costs following tensions in West Asia.

Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) coordinating committee chairman Ishak Taib said the continuation of fertiliser and pesticide subsidies, along with increased allocations for ploughing and harvesting, reflects the government’s concern over rising operational costs.

He said the assistance helps ease initial capital burdens and enables farmers to continue cultivation despite rising input prices.

“We thank the government for continuing the fertiliser and pesticide subsidies and increasing the ploughing subsidy to RM300 and harvesting subsidy to RM50 per hectare. This greatly assists farmers,” he told Bernama.

He also described the Padi Crop Takaful Scheme (STTP), managed by Agrobank, as an effective financial safeguard in the event of disasters such as floods or droughts.

MADA farmer Mohd Hanif Mat Ani said existing assistance, including the RM500 per tonne padi price subsidy, remains essential as farmers typically receive income only twice a year.

He said government support through various incentives covers about 60 to 70 per cent of total cultivation costs, helping sustain the sector despite rising fuel and input prices, and unpredictable weather due to climate chang.

Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) Faculty of Business and Communication senior lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Zukime Mat Junoh said the move is justified to ensure farmers remain resilient in the short and medium term.

The measures are important to stabilise padi output prices amid rising global input costs, while helping farmers maintain profit margins, he added.

He also suggested establishing a national-level farmers’ welfare monitoring secretariat to expedite decisions on farmers’ welfare and income.

He stressed the need for inclusive short- and medium-term plans to ensure the stability of the country’s food security sector amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties. — Bernama