KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Five districts in Kedah, Hulu Perak in Perak and the whole of Perlis recorded a Level 2 heatwave, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Based on the updated records on the official website of MetMalaysia as of 6am today, the affected districts in Kedah are Baling, Sik, Pendang, Pokok Sena and Kota Setar.

Meanwhile, several other areas in Kedah — Bandar Baharu, Kulim, Kuala Muda, Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu and Langkawi — are under Level 1 (alert) status.

Also under Level 1 are Perak Tengah, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar and Selama in Perak; the northeast and Northern District in Penang; Jerantut in Pahang; and Lubok Antu in Sarawak.

A Level 2 heatwave is declared when the daily maximum temperatures range from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days, while Level 1 refers to daily temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius over the same period. — Bernama