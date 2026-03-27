KANGAR, March 27 — The water reserve at Timah Tasoh Dam in Beseri, near Padang Besar, is expected to last another 81 days if there is no rainfall and the hot weather persists in Perlis.

Perlis Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) director Amir Budiman Abdullah said the dam’s water level reading this morning stood at 26.72 metres, which has not reached the critical level.

“Our advice to water users in Perlis, regardless of sector, is to practice prudent water usage and avoid wastage, using water only when necessary,” he said briefly to Bernama via WhatsApp yesterday.

Meanwhile, based on an update on the official Facebook page of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia), as of 4pm today, five areas in Peninsular Malaysia are experiencing a level 2 heatwave, including Perlis.

Earlier, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, performed the Istisqa’ prayer (prayer for rain) with nearly 1,000 congregants, including state leaders, at the Istiadat Square, Istana Arau, in Arau yesterday morning. — Bernama