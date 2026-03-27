SUNGAI PETANI, March 27 — Post-mortem examinations on the bodies of a married couple believed to have been murdered in an incident in Kampung Belau, Merbok, were completed yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said, however, both bodies have yet to be released to their family and are currently at the Forensic Unit of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar.

“The bodies of the husband and wife are still at the hospital. Although the post-mortems were completed yesterday, they have not been handed over to the family as DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and fingerprint identification processes are still ongoing,” he told reporters today.

He added that the body of the suspect, who is the son of the female victim, had been claimed by his family and was laid to rest yesterday at a cemetery near Masjid Al Atiq, Merbok, after Asar prayers.

It was reported yesterday that the bodies of three family members were discovered in a house in Kampung Belau, Merbok. The victims were identified as Zikri Abdul Rahman, 65, and Suraya Man, 53, as well as Suraya’s son, who is believed to be the suspect.

The couple’s bodies were found in the kitchen area and are believed to have been dead for more than 48 hours. The suspect’s body, believed to be more recent, was discovered upstairs with a slash wound to the neck. — Bernama