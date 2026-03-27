KOTA KINABALU, March 27 — The Sessions Court has fixed May 25 for a mention in the committal proceedings involving former chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to receive an update on a judicial review application seeking to quash the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan set the date during a Zoom mention of the case on Friday.

Shafie is alleged to have made remarks concerning the inquest that may amount to contempt of court, while the court had previously granted a stay of the committal proceedings pending updates on the judicial review.

Deputy public prosecutor Christopher Enteri Mawan said the court was informed that the judicial review in the High Court remains ongoing and parties were directed to update its status at the next mention, including discussions on constitutional issues related to an ordinance and its impact on federal and state law.

The court had earlier granted the Attorney General leave to commence contempt proceedings against Shafie and activist Che Muna Din, while a judicial review application filed by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ekonomi Semangat Bersatu Malaysia challenging the inquest proceedings is opposed by the Attorney General’s Chambers, with respective counsel representing the parties. — Daily Express