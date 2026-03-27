KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysia must shift from voluntary conservation to legally mandating large-scale solutions like industrial water recycling and rainwater harvesting to secure its water supply against increasingly frequent droughts, according to Charles Santiago.

The former chairman of the National Water Services Commission (Span), warned that while public conservation efforts are important, they are not enough.

He stressed that stronger policies and enforcement are now essential to force industries to reduce their heavy reliance on treated water, especially as the country faces a dry spell expected to last for several months.

“The time has come for this to be mandated. It cannot remain voluntary,” Santiago said.

He identified industrial water recycling as a critical first step, proposing that the government offer tax breaks to incentivise companies to invest in recycling systems.

Santiago pointed to Selangor’s “zero-discharge policy” — where companies are penalised for releasing wastewater — as a successful model that indirectly compels industries to reuse water.

Rainwater harvesting, he said, is another underutilised solution that should be made compulsory for large facilities.

“Even during hot days, we still get rain. That water should be collected and used — for toilets, cleaning, and other non-drinking purposes,” he explained, noting the significant reduction in treated water usage if workplaces adopted this system.

Santiago also highlighted the potential of reclaimed water, treated wastewater that can be used for industrial processes and other non-potable activities, to further decrease dependence on the national water supply.

Beyond these measures, he described non-revenue water (NRW) from leaks and pipe bursts as a “major problem” that needs to be addressed more aggressively.

He also advocated for expanding off-river storage systems, where excess water is stored in treated ponds, lakes, and former mining sites, a strategy already being implemented in Selangor.

Santiago then insisted that policy enforcement is the key to long-term water security.

“The government can give incentives for a year, but after that, compliance must be enforced,” he concluded.

Santiago’s call for action comes as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasts that the current hot and dry weather conditions are likely to continue until the Southwest Monsoon begins in June, heightening concerns over the nation’s water sustainability.

* A previous version of the article incorrectly identified Charles Santiago as the present chairman of the National Water Services Commission. The error has since been corrected.