MIRI, March 26 — The driver of a pickup truck was caught red-handed misappropriating subsidised diesel at a petrol station here.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Miri said enforcement officers conducting a raid at the station discovered a modified tank at the vehicle’s bed to store the fuel.

“Following the inspection, a case was opened under Section 20(1) of the Supply Control Act 1961 read together with Section 21 of the same Act against the vehicle owner.

“The vehicle was seized to facilitate further investigation,” it said in a statement.

KPDN Miri said the case will be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which provides for a fine or imprisonment upon conviction.

“For individual offenders, the penalty includes a fine not exceeding RM1 million or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

“For second and subsequent offences, the fine may be increased to up to RM3 million or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.”

It added that companies may be fined up to RM2 million, while repeat offences carry a fine of up to RM5 million.

KPDN Miri assured that it will continue to conduct regular monitoring at petrol stations, and warned that the sale of fuel into containers other than a vehicle’s original fuel tank exceeding 20 litres without a valid permit is an offence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — The Borneo Post