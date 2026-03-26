KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Perlis and four districts in Kedah are experiencing a Level 2 heatwave, while 16 other areas in Peninsular Malaysia are under Level 1 (alert) status as at 4 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the Level 2 districts in Kedah are Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang and Sik.

Areas under Level 1 are Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Langkawi, Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah, as well as Timur Laut and Utara districts in Penang.

Also under Level 1 are Hulu Perak, Selama, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar and Perak Tengah in Perak, Jerantut in Pahang and Segamat in Johor.

A Level 2 heatwave is declared when the daily maximum temperatures range 37 and 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days, while Level 1 refers to daily temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius over the same period. — Bernama