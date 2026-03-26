KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The government will continue to uphold fiscal discipline and curb waste and leakages to ensure Malaysia’s economic growth momentum remains sustainable, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia continues to attract investors and remains a vibrant investment destination following several measures announced by the government in response to the ongoing crisis and conflict in West Asia.

“We will continue to maintain discipline, avoid waste and leakages, and ensure that Malaysia’s economic growth momentum remains exceptional, even as the global economy faces a downturn.

“We see that Malaysia continues to attract investors and remains an active investment destination, as we have announced several measures following the ongoing crisis and conflict, with many investors still coming in,” said Anwar in a special address today.

Anwar had also announced earlier this month that the government would establish a special committee to study the impact of the US-Iran conflict on the country’s economy following geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The committee will be chaired by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who will conduct the assessment together with Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and other relevant ministers. — Bernama