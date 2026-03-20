SEREMBAN, March 20 — A firecracker mishap last week left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries, including ruptured eardrums in both ears and a broken nose in Bandar Springhill, Lukut in Port Dickson.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the teenager also suffered injuries to his fingers and palms, as well as minor wounds on his face.

“The Port Dickson district police headquarters received a report on the incident today at 6.17 pm. Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred on March 12 at about 11 pm.

“The victim, together with his friends, is believed to have used about 20 ‘mercun bola’ (ball firecrackers) and modified them by sprinkling sulphur into a hole in a pillar before inserting a firecracker to produce a stronger explosion,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said a powerful explosion occurred when the victim attempted to light the firecracker with a lighter, causing him to sustain serious injuries.

Alzafny said the victim was initially taken to a private hospital before being transferred to Port Dickson Hospital for further treatment.

“The victim has been warded since March 13 until today,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

“The case is still under investigation, and no arrest has been made so far. Police are tracking down witnesses involved to record their statements,” he said.

He advised the public not to modify or mishandle firecrackers, as they can cause serious injuries and endanger personal safety as well as that of others. — Bernama