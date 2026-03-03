KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will chair a 12-member Special Select Committee tasked with scrutinising the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 on the separation of the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor, after the Dewan Rakyat today approved a motion to refer the proposed law to the panel.

Azalina said the committee will examine the Bill, including the accountability mechanism for the Public Prosecutor, and recommend any amendments deemed necessary.

“In addition, the committee will prepare a statement containing proposed amendments to the Bill within three months.

“The Special Select Committee may also extend the period if necessary,” she said in the Dewan Rakyat.

Azalina had tabled the Bill for first reading on February 23.

She said the committee members are William Leong (Selayang), Syahredzan Johan (Bangi), Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (Parit Sulong), Adly Zahari (Alor Gajah), Roy Angau Gingkoi (Lubok Antu), Lo Su Fui (Tawau), Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor), Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (Larut), Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (Kota Bharu), Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran) and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar).

She added that other MPs, constitutional experts, non-governmental organisations and individuals may be invited to appear before the committee.

The motion received full backing from the opposition bloc, with Takiyuddin stressing that the move was among matters sought by the opposition.