KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The proposed establishment of the Malaysia-China Institute (MCI) has the potential to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation, particularly in the development of high-impact Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) between Malaysia and China.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the matter was discussed during a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said discussions also covered the framework for cooperation in human capital development, training of trainers, equipment support and technical skills, including the need to send Mandarin language instructors to the MCI.

“At the initial stage, the MCI will operate using existing GIATMARA facilities in Bagan Datuk before a new permanent campus is developed on a 60-acre site,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the institute is expected to accommodate up to 2,000 students, with a focus on high-impact and high value-added TVET.

According to Ahmad Zahid, both sides agreed that the establishment of the MCI has the potential to become a strategic platform to strengthen the exchange of knowledge, expertise and training between institutions in Malaysia and China.

In addition, he said 18 TVET fields have been identified for initial implementation, including automotive, electric vehicles, industrial automation, solar energy, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and agrotechnology.

As a next step, Ahmad Zahid said both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Committee as well as implement mobility programmes for students and instructors in high-impact sectors to support talent development and future industry needs. — Bernama