KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — The Coroner’s Court heard that the mother of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir had harassed another student’s mother by asking her to alter her daughter’s police statement.

The 42-year-old housewife told the court she received WhatsApp messages scolding her for allowing her daughter, identified as Student A, to tell the truth to the police.

She said Zara’s mother instructed the family to retract Student A’s earlier statement given to one DSP Roziah and told her to contact the officer concerned.

According to the witness, the messages accused the police of conspiring with the school principal, claimed Student A’s statement had been twisted, and insisted a retraction be made to DSP Roziah.

She added that Zara’s mother also disputed the diary’s authorship, alleged forensic findings showed the handwriting was not Zara’s, accused the school of fabricating evidence and her daughter of acting under instructions, barred Student A from visiting Zara’s grave, and that she informed Inspector Wong and Ustaz Azhari about the harassment. — Daily Express