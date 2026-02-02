KUCHING, Feb 2 — Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has expressed interest in contesting in the next state election, citing his strong track record in public service and community engagement as key strengths.

When asked about his potential candidacy, Wee said he remains focused on his role as mayor but indicated that his experience could support a future move into politics.

“Whenever there’s an election coming up, this question will appear, but to me, I’m just at the moment mayor of MBKS. I have served in my position and I believe that I’ve done my best,” he said when met here on Sunday evening.

He clarified that, as a contract-appointed mayor, he is eligible to contest in elections.

“Many may not know that I am not a civil servant. I am under contract, so technically, I can contest,” he explained.

Wee emphasised the importance of serving the public sincerely before seeking electoral support.

“I think in contesting in any area, you must serve. It cannot be, you know, that today you want to be a candidate, you come out, and then you think that people will need to accept you for whatever reason. Serve with your whole heart because your people can see your sincerity,” he said.

He believes his strong track record with the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) positions him well for public support.

He highlighted the many initiatives undertaken during his tenure, which have also contributed to the city’s positive image.

Wee also stressed the importance of transparency and accessibility, pointing to MBKS’ use of social media, WhatsApp complaint channels, and direct access to councillors’ phone numbers as ways to connect with the public.

“We have proved our sincerity. We are here to serve,” he said.

Reflecting on his years of service, Wee said his work has been guided by a commitment to Sarawak and its people.

“As a Sarawakian, I have given back quite a lot, not only in my youth, but also, just for a very simple reason, I love Sarawak,” he said.

He concluded that his focus remains on serving the public above political ambitions.

“When you start to serve, you are not serving your voters or your supporters. You are serving the people. Everybody has their choice and freedom to support whoever they believe in,” he said.

Wee’s comments suggest that while he has not formally declared his candidacy, he is preparing to translate his administrative experience and public service record into a potential electoral campaign.

For the record, in the last state election, Wee contested under the GPS banner for the Padungan state seat against Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

The four-cornered contest also included Raymond Thong, director of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) elections, and Lina Soo, president of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

Wee’s bid for the Padungan seat was unsuccessful, losing to Chong by a majority of 1,198 votes.

In the 12th state election, Chong secured 4,686 votes, while Wee obtained 3,485 votes. The other two candidates, Thong and Soo, received 930 and 193 votes, respectively. — The Borneo Post