GEORGE TOWN, Feb 2 — The company undertaking the construction project for a motorised lift, or people mover, at Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani temple along Jalan Kebun Bunga here has completed a feasibility study for the project.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the project, which was announced last year, aims to facilitate visitor movement, particularly for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to access the hilltop temple.

“The study, which involves three proposed design options, has been presented to the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (LWHPP) for further consideration,” he said when speaking at the Thaipusam 2026 celebration at the temple compound yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development and Tanjong Member of Parliament Lim Hui Ying, Deputy Minister of National Unity R. Yuneswaran, Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple chairman K. Kumarathiraviam Kasinathan and LWHPP chairman RSN Rayer.

During last year’s Thaipusam celebration, the state government announced that Hartasuma Sdn Bhd, the company appointed through a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Bukit Bendera cable car project, had expressed its intention to develop a motorised lift or people mover at the temple.

Chow was reported as saying that the project, estimated to cost between RM4 million to RM6 million, is expected to enhance inclusivity for Hindu devotees at the historic temple, which is located at an elevation of more than 100 metres.

At the celebration today, he announced a RM240,000 government contribution to Kuil Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani in conjunction with the successful organisation of Thaipusam in Penang since 240 years ago.

He said the state government’s commitment to the welfare of the Hindu community continues to be strengthened through the channelling of annual grants totalling RM2 million to LWHPP.

More than one million Hindu devotees, as well as domestic and foreign tourists, witnessed the procession of two chariots, namely the golden chariot and the silver chariot, to the temple here in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration, which began yesterday. — Bernama