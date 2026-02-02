KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — An elderly woman and her teenage grandson were killed after being trapped in a fire that razed a block of workers’ housing at the Shin Yang Sdn Bhd area along Jalan Sungai Nyigu in Bintulu, Sarawak early today.

The victims were identified as Taun Nyaring, 61, and Melbourne Jeasy, 15, according to BuletinTV3.

Both were found burned to death at the scene.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesperson said an emergency call was received at 1.01am, prompting 16 firefighters from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station to be dispatched to the location, about six kilometres away.

“Upon arrival at 1.10am, the fire was found to have fully engulfed a two-storey workers’ housing block with 31 units,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The non-permanent structure, with an estimated floor area of 3,000 square feet, was completely destroyed.

The fire also destroyed three motorcycles, while another sustained damage estimated at 40 per cent.

“Initial information indicated that there were victims believed to be trapped when the fire broke out,” the spokesperson said.

Firefighting operations were carried out using water sourced from a nearby river, pumped into the fire engine’s tank.

The blaze was brought under control at 1.28am and fully extinguished at 5.30am after the area was declared safe.

The two victims were found at 4.20am and their bodies were handed over to police for further investigation.

The cause of the fire and the total losses are still under investigation.