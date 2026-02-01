SIBU, Feb 1 — Authorities must seal or completely backfill all boreholes and drill holes at the Oya Kaul Festival Site in Mukah following the presence of flammable methane gas at the location.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in a statement yesterday that authorities must take the measure immediately if they intend to open the site to the public.

“Officers conducted three gas level readings, which recorded Lower Explosive Limit (LEL) levels ranging from 90 per cent to 100 per cent, indicating a high-risk level.

“The LEL readings remained at normal levels when authorities sealed the boreholes, but the readings increased when they opened the boreholes,” it said.

The department said the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Team recommended that authorities close the affected area and ensure they fully seal or backfill any location with boreholes or drill holes if they plan to open the area to the public.

“Local authorities must also ensure that no activities take place in the area until authorities fully backfill the boreholes to prevent any safety risks,” it added. — Bernama