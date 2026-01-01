KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The resignation of several Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders over the past few days was not as significant as initially expected, according to PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.

He added that the “storm of resignations” has not jeopardised the work of other state and division level leaders in the coalition who are carrying on even as they wait for further directives from top leaders.

“Alhamdulillah, looking at the ‘storm of resignations’ in Perikatan Nasional over the past day or two, it has not been as big as expected. Even at the division or parliamentary level, the same kind of upheaval has not occurred.

“Many state- and division-level Perikatan Nasional chairmen are still carrying out their mandates while awaiting work directives from the new Perikatan Nasional chairman. God willing, Perikatan Nasional will continue to move forward with renewed spirit,” he said in a Facebook statement last night.

The Pasir Mas MP’s remarks follow recent political developments triggered by leadership changes in the Perlis government when PAS’ Mohd Shukri Ramli stepped down as menteri besar, citing health reasons.

Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah is the new Perlis menteri besar, having been sworn in on December 28, 2025.

Eight assemblymen – three from PAS and five from Bersatu – reportedly withdrew support for him through statutory declarations submitted to the Perlis Ruler.

Subsequently, PAS sacked Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), leaving the three state seats vacant.

However, the Perlis speaker confirmed yesterday that by-elections will not be called as the state legislative assembly is more than halfway done with its five-year term.

The Perlis events resulted in the mass resignations of its PN partner from Bersatu, starting with president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the coalition chairman.

Other Bersatu leaders who have quit their positions in PN since then include Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as secretary-general and Selangor chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak), Mohamad Hanifah Abu Bakar (Negri Sembilan), Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (Johor) and Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian (Sarawak).

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has since offered the Islamist party to lead PN.

He said PAS is willing to strengthen, organise and prepare PN for upcoming state elections and the 16th general election.

Takiyuddin also urged coalition partners to reflect on recent developments in Perlis and take steps to rebuild public trust in PN.