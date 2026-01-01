IPOH, Jan 1 — The Perak state government closed the curtain on 2025 with a strong financial performance after once again recording a revenue surplus of RM85 million, reflecting the state’s increasingly stable and resilient economic recovery.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the achievement was the result of prudent financial governance, structured expenditure management and sustained political stability in the state.

He said the success also demonstrated the state government’s ability to restore Perak’s financial position after facing challenging times, having recorded deficits for three consecutive years previously.

However, Saarani said over the past two to three years, the state government had successfully rebounded, reshaped the economic landscape and is now moving forward with greater confidence in strengthening the state’s development foundations.

“Alhamdulillah, today Perak is not only stable once again, but is also on the right track to continue growing sustainably,” he said when officiating the state-level New Year’s Eve 2026 celebration at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout, Bandar Meru Raya here last night.

Saarani said the state’s economic growth has also been driven by the implementation of several high-impact projects, including the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV), Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC), Perak Halal Industrial Park (HIP), Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) and the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP).

He said the state government’s commitment has also received recognition from the Federal Government, with most of these projects being listed under Budget 2026 and the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“However, this success does not belong solely to the government administration, but is the result of the collective efforts of all Perakians. From Ipoh to Parit, from Tanjong Malim to Lumut, from Tapah to Kerian, from Lenggong to Gerik, every inch of Perak has contributed to this achievement,” he said.

Saarani said these contributions came from civil servants who work tirelessly, small entrepreneurs who persevere through challenges, youths who are striving to build their future, as well as urban and rural communities working together to drive the state’s progress.

Meanwhile, Saarani called on all the people of Perak to fully leverage the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign to strengthen the state’s tourism sector further.

“VM2026 presents a major opportunity for Perak. The people must work together to ensure its success so that the state continues to be a preferred tourism destination and enjoys sustained prosperity,” he said. — Bernama