KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has described the enforcement of the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA) as a key measure to enhance the accountability of digital platforms and safeguard users across the country’s cyberspace.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the act would require digital platform providers to assume greater responsibility in protecting the public from increasingly serious cyber threats, which had a direct impact on society’s well-being.

He said PDRM records showed that Malaysians suffered losses amounting to RM2.77 billion from online fraud between January 2023 and November 2025.

“There was also an alarming increase in cases of online child sexual exploitation during the same period, with 688 cases recorded from January 2021 to November 2025.

“In addition, there were 351 cases related to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) recorded from January 2021 to October 2025,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Khalid said the enforcement of ONSA was an important step to ensure that digital platform providers took responsibility in curbing the spread of harmful content and closing avenues for cybercriminal activity.

According to him, the act would also reinforce measures against child exploitation, online fraud, identity theft, and extremist content, in line with PDRM’s ongoing commitment to protecting the public and ensuring a safe cyber environment in the future.

He said PDRM would continue to work closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, relevant ministries, and digital platform providers through a whole-of-government approach to ensure that action against cybercrime could be implemented more swiftly, systematically, and effectively.

In line with the implementation of ONSA, Mohd Khalid said PDRM was committed to strengthening internal preparedness through increased digital monitoring capabilities, improved investigation processes, and strengthened strategic information sharing, without compromising security.

He also expressed confidence that ONSA would strengthen protection for users, enhance the integrity of the country’s digital space, and ensure the safety of future generations amid an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

Gazetted on May 22 and coming into force today, ONSA introduces a more proactive regulatory framework by imposing explicit obligations on platforms to manage high-risk content, including child sexual abuse material, pornography, obscene content and content related to self-harm. — Bernama