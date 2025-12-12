IPOH, Dec 12 — A 46-year-old woman lost RM255,948 after being deceived by an online part-time job scam, which lured her with profits from buying or selling products on a given website.

Taiping police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the victim, who was stuck after making 20 money transfers, finally lodged a police report at 7.48pm on Wednesday.

He said according to the victim, she received a message at home at 2.44pm on August 29, via WhatsApp from a website link “https://shop-chrobinsom.online/shop/sanxin” which is an online job offer.

The victim duly followed instructions from the suspect and made 20 money transfer transactions to 10 bank accounts from September 1 to December 5, 2025 culminating with a total of RM255,948,” he said in the statement yesterday.

According to Mohamad Nasir, when the victim wanted to withdraw the promised profits and her deposits, she was given lame excuses and had her phone line blocked, which prompted her to file a police report, with the case being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

In a separate statement, Nasir said the Criminal Investigation Division of the Taiping police headquarters (IPD) is tracking down a witness, C. Harvienraj, 18, whose address is at No. 290, Lorong 20 Aulong, Taiping, to assist in the trial of the case under Section 427/323 of the Penal Code.

“Anyone with related information on the witness is asked to contact IO Sjn Khairul Anwar Zawawi at 019-9009849 or Taiping IPD or any nearby police station,” he said. — Bernama