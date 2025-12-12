PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) will coordinate the registration and disbursement of RM500 per student in aid to Indonesian students in Malaysia affected by the recent floods in Aceh and North Sumatra.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the move aligns with yesterday’s government announcement.

“MOHE will also ensure all processes are carried out in an orderly manner to ease the burden on those affected,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zambry welcomed and expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the government’s decision to provide immediate aid to Indonesian students in Malaysia affected by the disaster.

He added that as a neighbouring country with close familial and historical ties, MOHE fully supports the initiative to ensure student welfare is prioritised, especially for those facing hardships far from their families.

At the same time, Zambry said MOHE is also monitoring Malaysian students in Aceh, including those enrolled in several educational institutions in the region.

To safeguard their welfare, Zambry said MOHE will provide special assistance, including financial aid of RM500 per student, as well as additional support according to current needs.

He added that similar targeted aid will also be extended to Malaysian students affected by the floods.

“MOHE is in close contact with Education Malaysia (EM) in Indonesia, the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta and Indonesian authorities to obtain a complete list of Malaysian students in Aceh and assess their level of need.

“Follow-up action will be taken immediately, including coordinating the RM500 financial aid per student and providing any additional assistance required,” he said.

Zambry also expressed prayers for the safety of all Malaysian students and Indonesian citizens affected by the disaster, wishing them strength in facing this challenge. — Bernama