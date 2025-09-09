KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said there has been no impact on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations and no disruptions to its supply at its LNG facilities in Bintulu, Sarawak.

In a statement here last night, the national oil company said it acknowledged the National Security Council’s (MKN) announcement regarding a potential security risk at the facilities.

“We take such matters with the utmost seriousness and we are working closely with the authorities to assess and address the situation.

“At present, there has been no impact on our operations and no disruptions to our supply. Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors and our surrounding communities continue to be our highest priority,” Petronas said.

Earlier, MKN said the government has ordered all LNG facilities in Bintulu to immediately tighten security following a security threat against the facilities. — Bernama