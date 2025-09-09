KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia has climbed to 25th place in the International Institute for Management Development’s (IMD) World Talent Ranking 2025, its best showing in five years.

In the latest report, the country rose eight spots from 33rd last year, underscoring progress in education investment and skills readiness.

Malaysia is now the second-highest ranked Southeast Asian nation after Singapore, which dropped from second in 2024 to seventh this year.

Thailand placed 43rd, while Indonesia and the Philippines trailed in 53rd and 64th positions respectively.

Vietnam was not included in the 2025 ranking, but historically it has lagged Malaysia in talent competitiveness.

Within Asia-Pacific, Malaysia secured fifth place, ranking behind Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Australia.

The report noted Malaysia’s strong appeal to foreign professionals, with high marks in worker motivation and talent retention.

However, weaknesses remain in education spending per student and the number of apprenticeships offered.

Malaysia also struggled with low rankings in cost-of-living appeal and the availability of science and technology graduates.

Despite these gaps, the country outperformed larger peers such as China (38th) and India (63rd).

Executives surveyed cited Malaysia’s infrastructure upgrades as a positive factor for attracting global talent.

Analysts said Malaysia’s leap in the 2025 ranking signals resilience and policy effectiveness in nurturing human capital.