JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 9 — Four individuals, including a secondary school student, were arrested for allegedly being involved in cable theft activities around the city on Saturday.

Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Chief ACP Raub Selamat said that the suspects, comprising three local men and one foreigner aged between 16 and 26, were spotted engaging in the activity by a patrol car unit (MPV) on Jalan Songket here around 5.15 am yesterday.

He added that all suspects, travelling in a Proton Wira, attempted to flee before being successfully apprehended on Jalan Bunga Raya here.

“The 16-year-old suspect is still a student, while the other suspects are unemployed. The arrest of these suspects has resolved six cable theft cases in the Johor Bahru area,” he said in a statement last night.

The police reported that various tools used for cable theft, as well as the stolen cables, were confiscated during the operation.

Additionally, Raub stated that urine screening tests revealed three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and background checks also indicated that two suspects have previous records for cable theft and drug-related offences.

All suspects have been remanded for four days starting yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Earlier, two video recordings of a chase between the suspects and the police went viral on social media, showing the suspects speeding before being apprehended at a road intersection. — Bernama