KUCHING, Sept 9 — Malaysia must make innovation a central pillar if it aims to become a developed nation and compete globally, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He pointed out that Malaysia cannot remain a mere consumer, but must evolve into a producer capable of offering innovative products, processes and solutions to the world.

“To me, innovation is the foundation if we want to become a developed and competitive nation. That’s why we must nurture, educate and raise awareness,” he said told reporters when met after officiating the Social Innovation Trail 2025 Sarawak Zone programme at Kampung Gita Baru here yesterday.

He stressed that while Malaysia had the capacity in science and technology, public participation in the national innovation ecosystem must be expanded.

“We need to broaden public involvement so we can identify grassroots innovations and help them grow. This is the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (Mosti) effort that we must support—it will only succeed if embraced by the entire community,” he added.

The Social Innovation Trail programme, driven by the Malaysian Innovation Foundation (YIM) under Mosti, requires support and engagement from all levels of society, he added.

“This program may seem small, but it carries great significance—not just for the local community, but for all Malaysians. I thank Mosti for bringing it to Sarawak, starting in Kampung Gita Baru, Petra Jaya constituency,” he added.

Fadillah outlined four key approaches to ensure innovations can be fully developed and commercialised, namely “Discover, Develop, Disseminate, and Diffuse”.

“First, we must identify innovations on the ground. Then, expand and develop the ideas until they become widely usable products — in other words, commercialised. With expert support, these ideas can be refined and scaled to meet broader societal needs.”

For the record, YIM is a foundation under Mosti, mandated since 2022 to implement the Malaysia Social Innovation Initiative. — The Borneo Post