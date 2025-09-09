KOTA KINABALU, Sept 9 — The emergency doctor who first treated Zara Qairina Mahathir testified today that the 13-year-old, who was “very critical and unstable” upon arrival at the hospital, was given all possible medical care to stabilise her.

Dr Janefer Voo told the Coroner’s Court that based on the medical evaluation, Zara received all appropriate treatments for her severe injuries.

“All treatment needed to resuscitate the patient was given to stabilise her at the time,” she said.

When asked by conducting officer Datuk Badiuszaman Ahmad about Zara’s chances of survival based on her initial assessment, Dr Voo said she could say definitively.

“But based on my early assessment, I only know she was in a very critical condition and not stable.”

Catalogue of injuries

Today, Dr Voo detailed the extensive injuries Zara presented with upon initial examination at the emergency department.

These included:

unconsciousness, with a swollen and bleeding injury at the back of her head,

a closed fracture of the left wrist,

an open fracture of the left ankle with severe dislocation,

a closed fracture of the right ankle.

After resuscitation attempts and imaging were performed, further injuries were revealed, including internal brain bleeding, fractures of three lumbar vertebrae, and blood clots in her hip bone and abdominal muscle.

To treat these injuries, Dr Voo said Zara was intubated to assist her breathing, given fluid resuscitation and a blood transfusion to stabilise her blood pressure, and administered at least 10 different types of medication for pain, sedation, bleeding control, and infection prevention.

The wound on her head was stitched, and splints were applied to her legs and left hand.

Despite these efforts, Dr Voo said that Zara remained unstable and in critical condition throughout the day.

She was transferred to the neurosurgery ward at 6.40 pm on July 16 and was pronounced dead the following day.

Zara’s death has sparked nationwide interest amid allegations of a mishandled investigation, potential cover-ups, and bullying.

Five teenagers have been charged in a separate court with bullying her the night before her death.