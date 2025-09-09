ALOR GAJAH, Sept 9 — Police have confirmed that a foreign man was found dead, believed electrocuted while trying to steal cables at the Go-Kart Circuit in Jalan Padang Keladi, Durian Tunggal here yesterday.

Acting Alor Gajah district police chief DSP Azrul Mohamed said initial investigations found that the gate of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation opened and that there were cables that had been cut in the incident at about 2.14 pm.

“Initial investigations found that the victim, 29, a Myanmar national and a UNHCR cardholder, was found lying unconscious in a drain next to the substation.

“The victim is suspected of being electrocuted while trying to steal cables,” he said in a statement today.

Azrul said further examination by the police also found that there were no criminal elements on the victim’s body and the man was confirmed dead at the scene by an assistant medical officer who attended to the incident.

He said the victim’s body had been sent to the Alor Gajah Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death (SDR). — Bernama