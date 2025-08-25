KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Sessions Court hearing the corruption case involving the former political secretary to the ex-Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was told today that RM250,000 had been withdrawn from a company’s bank account.

RHB Bank Jalan Tengku Ampuan Zabedah branch manager in Shah Alam, Nurzaiti Wahid, 41, told the court that the bank statement of Nexuscorp Two Sdn Bhd’s account from Dec 1 to 31, 2020, showed a withdrawal of RM250,000 on Dec 16, 2020.

“I confirm that this is the original RHB Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Nexuscorp Two Sdn Bhd for RM250,000 dated Dec 16, 2020. The cheque was issued by the account holder of Nexuscorp Two Sdn Bhd on Dec 16, 2020, which the RHB Bank at the Jalan Tengku Ampuan Zabedah branch in Shah Alam received on the same day,” she said.

The first prosecution witness said this in her testimony at the trial of Sayed Amir Muzzakkir Al Syaed Mohamad, 42, who faces three corruption charges involving a total of RM350,000.

On May 23, Sayed Amir Muzzakkir was charged with two counts of receiving RM350,000 in cash bribes from NexusCorp Group Sdn Bhd’s managing director, Wan Azhar Mohamed Yusof.

The cash was said to be an inducement for the accused to help the company secure the tender to maintain and supply the spare parts for the infrastructure, server, software, and RMPNET radio system for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), worth RM381,112,042.44.

The offences were allegedly committed at the office of Yayasan Tanah Aku, Solaris Dutamas here, at 4 pm on Dec 4 and 3.30 pm on Dec 16, 2020.

Sayed Amir Muzzakkir was charged with soliciting a cash bribe of RM350,000 from the same individual for the same purpose at the Nexuscorp Group Sdn Bhd office in Section 7 Industrial Area, Shah Alam, Selangor, at 4 pm, early December 2020.

The charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000 at whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hazel Tan Jia Qi leads the prosecution, while lawyers Md Yunos Shariff and Asmadi Hussin represent the accused.

The trial before Judge Rosli Ahmad is to resume tomorrow. — Bernama