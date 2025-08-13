KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — An investigation committee has found no evidence of abuse in the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (PALAPES) trainee cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, who died during training at the Army Basic Training Centre (PULADA) in Ulu Tiram, Johor, on July 28.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the committee’s findings involved input from several ministries, including the Defence Ministry, Home Ministry, Health Ministry and Higher Education Ministry.

He said the incident occurred a day after the 22-year-old began his training on July 27, and all training activities were carried out according to established guidelines and procedures.

“Testimonies from more than 30 witnesses, including trainees and instructors, confirmed that the training followed the prescribed procedures, and no abuse was reported,” he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Armed Forces Education Excellence Awards ceremony here today.

From a medical perspective, Mohamed Khaled said a post-mortem conducted at Kota Tinggi Hospital, attended by military medical personnel, confirmed that all initial aid given to the trainee complied with standard operating procedures.

“The hospital report also confirmed there were no signs of injury on the body, consistent with police investigation findings. The cause of death will be determined after the full report is available, which is expected to take one to two months,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled stressed that the incident should not be linked or compared to the recent death of a student in Sabah, and assured that the ministry would extend full cooperation if there were any indications of abuse or criminal elements.

Syamsul Haris, the eldest of three siblings, was undergoing Combat Inoculation training at PULADA and was scheduled to complete his PALAPES training on Aug 2. — Bernama