KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Police have recorded 40 statements, involving 37 victims and three witnesses, in connection with an investment fraud scheme that caused total losses of over RM8.4 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the case was first exposed by Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim, through 43 police reports filed since 2023.

He said the fraudulent investment scheme was allegedly operated by a company claiming to have access to billions of ringgit worth of gold and cash funds overseas.

However, investigations revealed that the company was not registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

“The investors were promised high returns once the funds (gold) were successfully liquidated after sufficient capital was gathered to cover management and activation costs,” he told a press conference at Menara KPJ here today.

Rusdi added that the victims were also misled by an individual, with a ‘Datuk Seri’ title, who was the main mastermind behind the scheme. This individual claimed to be managing the inheritance of assets belonging to a foreign national.

He further added that the victims were influenced by forged documents, complete with fake logos, stamps, and signatures, allegedly issued by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“To date, no investors have received any funds or returns as promised. Instead, they were given various excuses, including technical problems overseas and expired documents,” he said.

Rusdi confirmed that 15 investigation papers have been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code, although no arrests have been made thus far. — Bernama