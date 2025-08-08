KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Malaysia Airlines (MAS) achieved an on-time performance (OTP) of 85.3 per cent for domestic flights as of May 2025, followed by AirAsia (84.5 per cent) and Batik Air (73.5 per cent), according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

Comparatively, at the end of 2024, MAS recorded an OTP of 84.7 per cent, while AirAsia and Batik Air recorded OTPs of 67.9 per cent and 73.9 per cent, respectively.

The ministry said that in the event of flight disruptions, airlines are required to deploy a delay management team, issue a press statement within 24 hours for major disruptions, and submit a detailed report to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“The MOT, through CAAM, will assess all complaints against airlines and take appropriate action in accordance with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC),” the ministry said in a written reply published on the Malaysian Parliament’s website yesterday.

The MOT was responding to a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai), who had asked the ministry to explain the main causes of the increasingly frequent flight delays, particularly domestic routes, as well as the immediate and long-term measures being taken to protect passengers’ rights and address their losses.

According to the ministry, the MACPC was revised and gazetted on September 2, 2024, to enhance consumer protection.

The updated MACPC outlines the obligations of airlines to uphold passengers’ rights, particularly in the event of delays and cancellations.

“Key enhancements introduced in the 2024 revision include the requirement for airlines to offer refunds in the original form of payment for flight delays exceeding five hours, including for delays caused by extraordinary circumstances,” said MOT. — Bernama