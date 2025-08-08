KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Authorities in Negri Sembilan seized five luxury vehicles during their latest operation for not having valid road tax and insurance coverage.

The state Road Transport Department (JPJ) has also impounded a total of 10 high-end vehicles so far this year due to similar offences, director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said in a report by The Star.

“These vehicles cost hundreds of thousands of ringgit each, but sadly, their owners have not paid the road tax,” he was quoted saying.

From January to July this year, the state JPJ issued more than 10,400 summonses to vehicle owners who failed to renew their road tax.

In the same period, another 7,812 summonses were issued to motorists whose vehicles did not have insurance coverage.

Some of the errant owners had gone more than two years without renewing either their road tax or insurance, Hanif added.

“When we ask why they did not pay, they would just say ‘lupa’ (I forgot)... that is a lame excuse that we will not accept,” he said.

Hanif warned that such vehicles would be impounded until their cases are resolved in court, and reminded the public that under the Road Transport Act 1987, failure to have valid road tax and insurance is a punishable offence.

Earlier this week, a transport safety group alleged that luxury vehicle owners often opt to forego obtaining insurance and road tax as it was cheaper to pay the RM300 fine each time they were caught.