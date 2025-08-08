KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — A former wushu coach was yesterday sentenced to 13 years in prison and four strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here after being found guilty of committing physical sexual assault against a 10-year-old girl.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar handed down the sentence after ruling that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt in the case against Gjeblehim Bong Teck Fuu, 34.

“The court imposes a sentence of 13 years’ imprisonment from today, along with four strokes of the cane. The accused is also ordered to undergo counselling throughout the imprisonment period and placed under police supervision for three years after completing his sentence,” said the judge.

The court then dismissed an application by defence counsel Tharamjit Singh for a stay of execution pending an appeal to the High Court.

Bong was charged with committing the offence in his capacity as a person in a position of trust, as the victim’s coach, at a premises in Taman Sri Sentosa, Jalan Klang Lama, about 7.30pm on April 13, 2022.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act.

Section 14(a) provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, while Section 16(1) carries a jail term of up to five years and not less than two strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

In mitigation, defence counsel Tharamjit Singh urged the court to impose a lenient sentence, citing that the accused had to care for his elderly mother.

However, deputy public prosecutor Nur Shakila Mohd Shariff pressed for a heavier sentence, arguing that the offence was serious and had caused lasting psychological trauma to the victim.

“The victim is a child in need of the highest level of legal protection. The accused exploited her vulnerability and trust. As her wushu coach, he was in a position of trust and should have acted as her protector and mentor.

“Instead, he abused that position for his gratification. We urge the court to impose a stiffer sentence to serve as a deterrent and clear warning to others,” she submitted.

A total of eight prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses, including the accused, were called to testify during the trial. — Bernama