KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The form of long-term assistance for victims affected by the fire that destroyed 14 houses and several business premises in Pantai Dalam last night will be studied first before a coordinated plan is implemented.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry is arranging multiple meetings involving the affected families and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to determine the best way forward.

“First, we will engage with the affected families to explore what kinds of support, beyond financial aid and emergency relief, can be provided. I am considering relocating them to nearby People’s Housing Projects (PPR) so that during the reconstruction period, or if they need to find a new home, they will at least have access to more suitable housing.

“For the shops and business premises that were affected, I will be meeting with DBKL, landlords, shop operators, and other relevant parties to discuss the next steps,” he said during a visit to the Al-Khwarizmi Religious Primary School, which has been turned into a relief centre to accommodate the victims, comprising 66 people from 17 families.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, said that based on feedback from the Fire and Rescue Department, the existing structure of the premises involved was completely damaged and may need to be demolished.

“The damage is extensive...the premises, frames and structures, mostly made of wood, are beyond repair and pose a safety hazard. Most likely, demolition will be necessary, followed by new construction.

“We will explore what kind of assistance can be channelled to support the redevelopment of this area,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi spent nearly an hour inspecting the site of the fire.

The fire, which broke out about 11pm yesterday, destroyed 14 squatter houses and four shop premises, including Mydin Mart and Pasaraya Karnival.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) reported that about 80 per cent of the residential area, covering about 0.074 hectares, and 0.223 hectares of shop premises were destroyed. — Bernama