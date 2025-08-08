KUANTAN, Aug 8 — A man suspected of being involved in a breach of trust case involving RM3 million worth of casino chips in Genting Highlands, Bentong, is believed to have fled the country.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that based on records, the man is currently out of the country, and his (Yahaya) department will cooperate with Interpol to track down the suspect.

“Further investigations are still ongoing and we will track down any accomplices who made the chip exchange,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony for the Kuantan district police chief at the Kuantan district police headquarters here today.

At the ceremony, Yahaya witnessed the handover of duties from Kuantan acting district police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud to ACP Ashari Abu Samah, who previously served as the Alor Gajah district police chief.

Previously, the media reported that police had received a report from a 32-year-old junket company manager who stated that the casino chips were stolen while in a closed casino room at the resort.

Following that, the police are tracking down a 44-year-old local man suspected of being involved in the case to assist in the investigation under Section 408 of the Penal Code. — Bernama