SHAH ALAM, July 7 — The Putra Heights gas pipeline fire incident in Subang Jaya will be debated in the current sitting of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, said Speaker Lau Weng San.

He said the debate would take place after a special briefing to be delivered by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari or his representative, following the tabling of the Selangor State Islamic Religious Administration (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2025 during this sitting.

“There will be (a debate); as I mentioned earlier, after the Menteri Besar meets with all assemblymen to provide a briefing in the afternoon.

“... after that, the assembly will reconvene, and all of us will take part in the debate. The government will provide clarification on the matters raised (in the debate),” he said during the Selangor State Assembly sitting today.

Earlier, Dr Afif Bahardin (PN-Taman Medan) submitted an appeal on behalf of 20 individuals affected by the April 1 blaze and explosion, requesting that the matter be discussed in the current sitting.

Lau then disallowed the matter from being tabled as it was seen to overlap with an application already filed by Amirudin to present the matter during this sitting.

“I wish to stress that the main reason the appeal was disallowed is because there is already an application from the Menteri Besar to discuss this issue under this agenda, which will allow for greater participation from all assemblymen,” he said.

The Selangor State Assembly sitting began today and will run until July 11. — Bernama