RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 — Malaysia fully supports a comprehensive reform of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to him, there is a need to breathe new life into the organisation so it can better navigate issues such as artificial intelligence, digital trade, and climate policy in the future.

“(This should be done) without restricting the fair policy space of developing countries,” he said after meeting with WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala here today (Monday in Malaysia).

The meeting in Brazil’s second-largest city was held to discuss the organisation’s role in addressing current global trade challenges.

“I reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to multilateralism and the need for the WTO to remain inclusive, effective, and responsive,” he added.

Anwar and Okonjo-Iweala are in Rio de Janeiro to attend the 17th Brics Leaders’ Summit.

Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian economist who has served as the WTO Director-General since March 2021. She is the first woman and first African to lead the WTO as Director-General.

Anwar arrived here on Saturday at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to attend the summit, which is being held from July 6–7. — Bernama