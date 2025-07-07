KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Police have arrested 18 men after a brawl broke out at a school hall in Pekan Nanas, Pontian late Friday night.

The incident, which occurred around 11.30pm on July 4, was reported by a member of the public who called the Pontian police headquarters.

Responding swiftly, officers from the district’s Criminal Investigation Division were dispatched to the scene.

The suspects, all local men aged between 17 and 48, were apprehended on the spot.

They are being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons, and Section 427 for causing mischief.

If found guilty, they face up to five years in prison, a fine, or both under Section 148, and up to two years’ jail or a fine under Section 427.

The police have stressed they will not compromise when it comes to crimes that threaten public peace and safety.

The statement comes as videos of the fight continue to circulate on social media, prompting concern from the public.

Authorities have urged the public not to share unverified footage or information related to the case.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Pontian police hotline at 07-6869999.