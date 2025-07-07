SHAH ALAM, July 7 — Seizure of assets is among the mechanisms being considered by the Selangor government against husbands who evade and default on court-ordered nafkah (financial support) maintenance.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said other proposed measures include income withholding orders, garnishment orders, and the sale of property belonging to defaulters.

“The selection of an appropriate and efficient mechanism by the party seeking maintenance, especially the ex-wife or children’s guardian, is a crucial factor in ensuring the successful enforcement of maintenance orders.

“Failure to choose the right channel or mechanism can cause delays, confusion, and ultimately jeopardise the rights of the maintenance recipient,” he told the State Assembly today.

He was responding to an oral question from Mariam Abdul Rashid (PH-Meru) on efforts by the state government to strengthen state laws and enable stricter action against those who evade maintenance payments.

Mohammad Fahmi said the state government, through the Syariah Judicial Department (Jakess), is also exploring strategic collaboration opportunities with other agencies such as the National Registration Department, the Inland Revenue Board, and financial institutions to assist in the process of tracing and seizing the assets of individuals who have defaulted on maintenance orders.

“The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais), together with Jakess, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais), academics, and Shariah legal experts, are currently reviewing and proposing amendments to the Islamic Family Law Enactment (Selangor State) 2003 to improve provisions related to the enforcement of maintenance orders,” he said.

He also told the State Assembly that 1,189 complaints of maintenance violations had been received by the Selangor State Family Support Division since 2022 until May 31 this year. — Bernama