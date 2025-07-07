KUALA TERENGGANU, July 7 — A total of 422 elephant-related complaints have been recorded in Terengganu from 2020 to April this year, according to the state Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Dr Azman Ibrahim said Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman reported the highest number of cases, with 128 each, followed by Setiu (94), Dungun (53), Besut (16), Kuala Nerus (2) and Marang (1).

“In 2020, there were 54 complaints, rising to 63 in 2021, 53 in 2022, 109 in 2023 and 114 in 2024. Between January and April this year, 29 complaints involving human-elephant conflict were received,” he told the State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Iman today.

He was responding to Azmi Maarof (PAS-Langkap), who asked about state-level efforts to address crop damage caused by wild elephants.

Dr Azman said mitigation efforts include fitting satellite collars on elephants to track their movements and behaviour.

“To date, two elephants have been collared, including one still active in the TDM plantation in Cherul, Kemaman,” he said, adding that the collars also function as an early warning system to help authorities plan timely responses and reduce elephant incursions. — Bernama