SHAH ALAM, July 7 — The Selangor State Legislative Assembly today passed the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2025, aimed at clarifying the criteria for appointing members of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) other than ex-officio members, members of the Fatwa Committee, the Credentials Committee and the Credentials Appeal Committee, who must adhere to the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed.

The bill, which involves amendments to 10 clauses, was unanimously passed after the third reading, following a debate by six assemblymen at today’s sitting.

Earlier, State Islamic Religious Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, when tabling the bill, said the amendment proposes to include the interpretation of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah in Enactment No. 1/2003.

He said that during the drafting of the 2025 Bill, Mais conducted engagement sessions with stakeholders, including legal experts and representatives from relevant departments and organisations.

“Among the parties involved were the Selangor State Legal Advisor’s Chamber, Selangor Mufti Department, Selangor Syariah Judicial Department, Selangor Prosecution Department, Selangor Islamic Religious Department, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Attorney General’s Chambers, academics and other relevant stakeholders,” he said when tabling the bill here.

Elaborating, Mohammad Fahmi said the amendment could also prevent the appointment of individuals with extreme or liberal views, or those inclined towards teachings that deviate from the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed, in the administration of Islamic affairs in Selangor.

“It is also to ensure that the Islamic administration of Selangor aligns with the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah and the principles of Maqasid Syariah, particularly in preserving the religion,” he said.

Mohammad Fahmi said the bill was also in line with the decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on March 14, instructing Mais chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin to immediately implement the amendment to include provisions on the position and interpretation of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah for the Muslim community, particularly in Selangor. — Bernama