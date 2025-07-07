MELAKA, July 7 — A Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) volunteer was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) on Lebuh Ayer Keroh, near the Dusun Dato’ Murad Prison yesterday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said in the accident at about 12.45pm, the victim, Akmal Aniq Mohamed Ariff, 22, died while undergoing treatment at the Melaka Hospital for internal injuries.

“According to initial investigations, the accident occurred when a 41-year-old man driving a Toyota Innova MPV from the direction of Ayer Keroh to the Muzaffar Shah traffic lights collided with the victim’s motorcycle on a slip road.

“The victim, an Ayer Keroh APM volunteer, with an address in Taman Semabok Perdana, was confirmed dead at about 3.40pm at the Melaka Hospital,” he said in a statement here last night.

He added that the MPV was taken to a Puspakom computerised vehicle inspection centre for checks, while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for reckless driving). — Bernama