GEORGE TOWN, July 7 — The Penang Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) today collected samples from the carcasses of animals believed to have been poisoned in the Penang Hill area.

Its director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab said the samples have been sent to the Penang DVS laboratory for further analysis, including to determine whether the animals were poisoned.



“Penang DVS officers are conducting further investigations, including taking samples from the carcasses and sending them to our laboratory. So far, no other materials have been found at the site, as the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has already cleaned the area.“Based on our investigation, the incident occurred on July 5, and the carcasses had already undergone autolysis (decomposition), making them unsuitable for a post-mortem. However, our officers will still proceed with further analysis,” she told Bernama when contacted today.The Penang Hill Corporation yesterday reported that several animals, including dogs, cats and birds, were found dead, believed to have consumed poisoned food in the Penang Hill area. — Bernama